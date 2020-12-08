Zmorph is a name many of you might recognize from hearing it in the 3D printing community. Founded in 2012, Zmorph made waves with the VX, an all-in-one unit that had 3d printing, CNC machining, and Laser engraving in one platform.

In the years since their inception, Zmorph has grown and learned a lot, and is now ready to refocus on industrial quality. Along with this refocusing comes new imagery as well as new hardware.

It’s the single most important moment for Zmorph brand since its founding back in 2012. We evolved from a dynamic startup into a reliable brand and partner for professionals in over 120 countries. The rebranding will enable Zmorph to further expand into the global market, accomplish global growth objectives and to strengthen the professional image. Today, more than ever Zmorph is becoming more competitive and offering more capabilities to our customers and business partners. — Bartosz Lanc, Zmorph’s CMO

In 2020, Zmorph acquired 3D Printers, owner of the HBOT brand. HBOT’s experience in industry grade 3D printers has infused the Zmorph R&D team with skills and knowledge to push them into new areas of reliability and quality.

In the first quarter of 2021 the company plans to announce the Zmorph i500. The workbench 3D printer for professionals including a huge work area, single & dual extrusion 3D printing, and competitive quality-to-price ratio. More news about that machine to be announced soon.

We have had a very good year despite COVID. I do not want to say that we are where we want to be but our growth is secured as firm as never before and our strategy is solid, reliable, and backed up by investors who trust in it as strong as we do in Zmorph. The 3D printing market is maturing, moving towards professional and industrial applications. Anticipating this direction two years ago thanks to our smart marketing guys and customer-sensitive sales we have created a product roadmap that addresses the trend. Next year is the year of launching our new products. Our proposal for the professional and industrial market will be a strong hit in the segment. We take lots of experience coming from HBOT F300, an industrial printer which was successful in Poland, and our workhorse Zmorph VX, now Fab, who paved its way to the most demanding customers in the Consumer segment. We have acquired the industrial product technology and know-how together with the acquisition of 3D Printers company last year. Our joint R&Ds, I mean Zmorph and HBOT, are working now on the product which addresses professional expectations in terms of reliability, repeatability, and reproducibility as well as serviceability. This will be an offer where we deliver a full ecosystem. There will be not only the machine, but we have also re-developed our slicer software and on-machine firmware, and we are in the process of acquiring renowned for its quality filaments producer. This is to secure predictable and no-surprise delivery from Zmorph i500. We work together with our great distributors and resellers to place it on the market in the first half of 2021. This will be a global launch where our current rebranding and wide marketing campaign is to support our partners in efficient reach to our end customers who we are sure will benefit from the value we bring with our new Zmorph i500. –Maciej Nawrocki, Zmorph’s CEO

Today, Zmorph unveils the new Zmorph Fab – the most advanced and easy-to-use all-in-one desktop 3D printer, successor to the well-known versatile Zmorph VX. Zmorph Fab features an interchangeable toolhead system that allows 3D printing, CNC milling, and laser engraving and cutting with the same device.

Extruder

The new extruder toolhead for the Zmorph Fab has been totally reworked. With new sensors for filament detection and a redesigned cooling fan, you can expect faster prints, higher quality, and even better overhangs.

CNC Environment

Working with CNC parts has never been easier. The Fab has a new CNC worktable to allow for easy and stable material mounting. The software, called Voxelizer, has CAM workflows built in as well, adding the ability to change tools within G-Code and even visualize paths.



Safety Measures: Air Filtration and Smart Toolheads

For use in schools and other educational situations, Zmorph has equipped the machine with HEPA/Carbon filtration systems. This allows for a safer, and cleaner workflow for any process.

The SMART Toolhead system can automatically detect which toolhead is installed, allowing for even more time savings in workflow.

Pricing

Zmorph Fab will be available in two bundles. The All-in-One set includes Single Extruder Toolhead 1.75, CNC Milling Toolhead, and Laser Toolhead and costs $3,999 USD. The 3D Printer option is a cheaper variant for people and companies interested in the 3D printing toolhead only, and it costs $2,959 USD. There’s an extra option of making a custom set.

You can order Zmorph Fab via Zmorph online store or via one of the authorized resellers worldwide beginning today.