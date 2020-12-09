This year for the holidays, we know that a few of you have Star Wars on the brain. Here are a few projects to bring the force into your holiday celebrations.

Lego Holiday Special Wreath

The Star Wars Holiday Special lives rent-free in many of our minds. If you haven’t seen it yet, you’ll want to hunker down and watch this year, to make sure you get the full Star Wars experience. How can you even call yourself a fan unless you’ve seen Chewie’s family?

Well, there’s no better way to show your solidarity than to proudly display this holiday special themed wreath on your door this year. You can find the instructions on starwars.com

R2 Droidel

For those who are a bit more Hannuka inclined, this R2 “Droidel” has been a favorite of ours for years. An excerpt from Bonnie Burton’s Star Wars Crafts book, you can download this fantastic looking papercraft file and fold together your own wobbly little bot.

Gingerbread Star Destroyer

Ok, we’ll admit, this one is going to take a considerable amount of elbow grease. However, don’t you feel that it will all be worth it when your family joins your holiday zoom call and sees this diorama as your backdrop? Can’t you imagine yourself grabbing that webcam and zooming it through the edible battle scene before you while making “pew pew pew” noises to your family’s inevitable delight? Do it. Thank us later.

oh, and here are the instructions.