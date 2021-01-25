In 2020, makers responded to the crisis of Covid-19 and produced millions of units of PPE, getting them into the hands those who needed them most. This intensive and extensive effort called on preexisting networks and built new ones. The maker community centralized and distributed designs through open source repositories, prompting innovation and collaboration across the world. Yet behind the numbers are local stories of individual and collective effort in the face of an unexpected global crisis. From March through September 2020, Open Source Medical Supplies (OSMS) and Nation of Makers (NoM) collected data from 1800+ respondents who participated in this civic response, documenting not only what and how much they produced, but also capturing a picture of a vibrant community resource of rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing.

Join us to participate in a community discussion of these results along with Dorothy Jones-Davis of Nation of Makers and Sabrina Merlo of OSMS, two of the authors of DESIGN Ι MAKE Ι PROTECT : A report on the open source maker and manufacturer response to the Covid-19 PPE crisis.

Date: Thursday, January 28th @ 4pm PT / 7pm ET

Join the conversation on Zoom or tune in on Facebook.

Want to learn more about the survey data? Register to join the OSMS/NoM Presentation on Report Findings on Thursday, January 28th @ 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT. Or read a synopsis of the report HERE.