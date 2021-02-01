Attention subscribers! The upcoming issue of Make: promises to be a good one, with a broad range of projects and skill builders to keep you active. The cover story is a great profile feature about Jorvon Moss, aka Odd Jayy (twitter, IG), builder of delightful robotics that travel alongside him, often right on his shoulder, or in this case, as a set of moving, responsive sci-fi goggles.

We wanted to give Jayy a peek at the article before the rest of the world got to see it, so we Zoomed together for a look.

What he didn’t know was that he was on the cover too — and we recorded his reaction to finding out. Watch along and enjoy the surprise.

Also inside the issue:

We do a deep dive into LoRa, the long-range, free-to-use wireless protocol that’s great for tracking sensor data

Give four great high-tech musical instruments to build

Provide instructions to build a unique single-rotor “ball drone” that uses air vanes to navigate

Step through a Raspberry Pi streaming camera project

Show you how to make a fold-up coroplast kayak

And tons more projects and maker inspiration

A big thank you to Jayy and all the authors and contributors who helped make this issue a reality.

Make: Vol. 76 will be in mailboxes and newsstands in February. Grab a subscription now and you’ll get it sent directly to your house.