Cool Crowdfunding: Scrappy Circuits, Smart Diode Lasers, and LED Cubes

We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Remember, some of the crowdfunding projects from our previous Cool Crowdfunding collections may still be active! Go back and check them out to see if there’s anything you shouldn’t miss.

Scrappy Circuits

Binder clips and cardboard “bricks” go together in a clever way to teach electronics.

Brightly

A modular light controller for creatives that just want to build light structures without having to create custom control systems

LaserPro

Taking the concept of a cheap diode based laser and adding features you’d normally expect from much stronger more expensive machines

Lumicube

A kit for the raspberry pi that makes an interactive cube with a plethora of possibilities. Programmed in python and packed with LEDs, sensors and inputs, it looks pretty darn neat.

