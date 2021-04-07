Zmorph’s i500 Is Coming To Industrial Shops Soon

We detected that you have javascript disabled. The site requires javascript to be enabled for the best user experience.

I'd always love to hear about what you're making, so send me an email any time at caleb@make.co

Senior Editor for Make: I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity of the masses! My favorite thing in the world is sharing the hard work of a maker.

When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Cookie Settings

Our websites use cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the Make: ecosystem. Out of these cookies, some are categorized as essential for the working of basic functionalities of our websites.

We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use our websites. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.

Your choice here will be recorded for all the Make: Community Websites.