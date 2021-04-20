Zmorph’s Industrial 3D Printer Is Ready To Tackle The Toughest Jobs

- Like
With a massive build volume and great price-to-features ratio, Zmorph i500 will improve throughput and productivity.
Sponsored by Zmorph
Announced two weeks ago – Zmorph releases a completely new product in their portfolio, an industrial 3D printer Zmorph i500.
Zmorph is a Polish brand well-known for their line of multitool 3D printers, the latest being Zmorph Fab, released in December 2020.
The company underwent rebranding last year to focus more on the industrial market and to sum up their research on a professional, high performance 3D printer which premieres today. Zmorph i500 is the result of a careful planning and thorough research. It answers the most common problems the industry is facing and features a lot of practical solutions within a reasonable price tag.
Zmorph i500 designed for cost-effective low-volume production, custom tooling, and rapid prototyping. It’s a reliable, high-performance, large volume 3D printer for manufacturers, engineers, and other industry-related professions. Zmorph i500 is a perfect addition to automotive, R&D, aerospace, production, military industries and similar.
The machine features a large printing volume of 500 x 460 x 300 mm, which allows it to print multiple parts at once or create big models thus maximizing the productivity in the company. The Dual Drive Dual Extruder featuring Nozzle Lifting System works with various sensors to deliver repeatable and great quality results.
Zmorph i500 is easy to use. Starting with the ergonomic touch panel with user-friendly UI to Filament Flow System, the operator just needs to start the project and wait for the results. The machine sensors monitor if the material runs smoothly and if there are any obstacles.
To maximize uptime and throughput, Zmorph i500 features Distributed Control System, that makes service much easier and faster by creating easy access to each subassembly, and at the same time maximizes the uptime of the machine.
Zmorph is present in the additive manufacturing market since 2013.
We used this time to acquire experience and R&D proficiency to enter the professional market. Last year, despite covid, we’ve implemented a full company rebranding and released a new all-in-one machine – Zmorph Fab.
With the Zmorph i500, we are ready to compete with professional segment market leaders. Zmorph i500 is an easy to operate and maintain, modern, large-format 3D printer, that was designed to fulfill the needs of even the most demanding users from the industry.
i500 was carefully developed with the valuable hints and opinions of our customers and distributors network.
It’s built like a tank, hassle-free, innovative “hammer” of a 3D printing world, made for effectiveness and 24/7 operation. All that within a very competitive price tag.”
Marek Kłos, Vice-Presidend / CSO @ Zmorph
Zmorph i500 was developed with safety in mind. Features such as electric door lock preventing from unauthorized access during work, or the Air Flow System that filters the air coming out of the machine from fumes and particles, and even removable Wi-Fi module, make the i500 ready to work in an industrial environment without extra safety measures.
More info about the 3D printer, its features and technical data can be obtained from the manufacturer’s website.
Zmorph i500 High-Performance 3D Printer can be purchased starting today for 7499 USD or 6399 USD and is available directly from the manufacturer or via the resellers network worldwide.