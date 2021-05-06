You CAN Get Started 3D Printing

In this episode of Make:cast, Make: books editor, Patrick DiJusto talks 3D Printing with the authors of Getting Started with 3D Printing, Second Edition, Liza Wallach Kloski and Nick Kloski. Liza and Nick run HoneyPoint3D, which started in 2012 as a small 3D printing shop in Northern California. Explaining 3D printing to many people was the initial motivation for them to write this book, whose first edition came out in 2016 and is just now updated in a second edition. This book is published by Make: Community.

A lot has changed in the world of 3D printing over the last ten years. While the hype has died down, there are more people doing 3D printing than ever. While almost anyone knows what a 3D printer is, not everyone understands how they are used. During the pandemic, makers demonstrated how 3D printing enables on-demand manufacturing to meet local needs for medical supplies. “It was incredibly important and humbling and inspiring to see so many of our colleagues, including our company, step up and make this personal protective equipment often for free,” said Liza Wallach Kloski.

If you haven’t yourself started 3D printing, now is a great time, especially with this practical, hands-on book. The printers are easier to use and the software is easier to learn. Plus, you can find all kinds of project online that will help you apply 3D printing in useful and creative ways.

“The barriers to fabricating things on your own are very low,” said Nick Kloski. “You can get printers in the $200-$300 range.” If you can’t afford an inexpensive 3D printer, “you can outsource your printing.” said Nick. “There are many places online that allow you to just upload your model and literally for a few dollars, they will print it and then send it to you.”

You can buy a copy of the book in print or PDF at the Maker Shed . You can also order the book on Amazon.

Nick and Liza Wallach Kloski

