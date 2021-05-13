Replacing The Polarized Film On Your Resin 3D Printer

So you’ve got a fancy LCD based resin printer. They’re great. They’re relatively cheap, and the results are stunning. However, after you use it a bit you’re sure to get familiar with the downsides, such as the wear and tear on teh FEP film (the clear plastic film that separates the resin from the LCD screen).

If that FEP film gets a hole in it, resin can leak onto your screen. This alone is a bummer, but if you’re not paying attention and you let the machine try to print, you can end up with resin fused to the screen itself, a huge bummer. In some cases, this may mean that you need a total replacement of the screen. However, in many cases it may not!

Many of the MSLA printers use an LCD screen with a polarized film on it. All of them I am familiar with do, but who knows, there may be some without. Though the manufacturer may not necessarily recommend it, you can actually replace that polarized film!

When this happened to me, I was very frustrated. It was a brand new printer, having only had one successful and very good looking print out of it. As I scraped the cured resin off the screen, I damaged it, and was super bummed. I thought I’d need to replace the printer, or at a minumum, replace the screen. After some research I found that some groups had shared positive results in replacing the polarized sheet on their printer. There wasn’t a ton of information out there though, so I had to do some major trial and error.

Here are the steps to replacing your polarized film. Keep in mind, your specific printer might not have a removable film.