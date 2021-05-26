May The 4th Might Be Over, But Your Star Wars Project Could Still Win Big

May the 4th, the ultimate Star Wars fan’s holiday may have come and gone. You don’t have to put away that Star Wars themed project you worked so hard on just yet though! We are running a contest that started on May the 4th, where you can show off your ultimate maker skills and win big!

Together with NVidia, we want to see the most awesome AI and cosplay projects you can come up, on a Star Wars theme. Here’s a little inspiration from the Hacksmith.

The contest has two main categories you can participate in, and you have to get your submissions in by June 15th.

Droids

From acting as your personal assistant, running human-cyborg relation protocols, or serving drinks, droids and AI systems can be found in all parts of life. We’re searching for the best robotic-powered concepts or projects makers can assemble.

Judging criteria:

Creativity

Technical skill / feasibility for ideas

Documentation (BOM (bill of materials), Code, Project outline, schematics, steps/instructions)

Cosplay & Props

Bring out your lightsabers, stormtrooper helmets, Jedi robes. This is the maker community’s chance to show off our favorite Star Wars props and cosplays. Be sure to share the story on how you made your entries, as well as any patterns and models needed!

Judging criteria

Wow factor/creativity

Documentation (BOM, schematics, drawings, outline, steps/instructions)

Don’t hesitate, we want to see it all! Go to the contest page and show us what you’ve got!