Amaze the World at Maker Faire Rome 2021

Calling All Makers! Home to the cutting edge and the unexpected Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition returns in 2021 with an all-new hybrid event that marries the best of its annual extravaganza with the new virtual opportunities that have emerged over the past year. And they want YOU to join them this October 8-10th in Rome or from anywhere! The Call for Makers is open until July 15th – APPLY NOW to show & tell your best projects to the world and participate in this extraordinary curation of makers, scientists, creatives, technologists, gamers, artists, entrepreneurs, environmentalists…anyone with a project to share or a story to tell. Selected individuals, teams, micro/small/medium enterprises, and start-ups will be given free use of space – physical or digital – to exhibit their innovative project or deliver a talk or presentation during Maker Faire Rome 2021.

Highlighting a strong public desire to be back to face-to-face events, to experience the most incredible innovations in person, and to meet makers and visitors #MFR2021 is returning to an onsite mode, giving exhibitors the chance to show the public their projects in a physical space (in compliance with safety protocols). They’re ready to welcome the best in creativity and innovation from all over the world! “Maker Faire Rome,” explains Lorenzo Tagliavanti, President of the Rome Chamber of Commerce, “is back in its physical form this year with public participation, which makes me particularly happy. Soon we will be announcing the venue where we can finally be together again in the name of innovation and a sustainable future for all.”

Education has always been a primary mission of Maker Faire Rome’s organizers, Innova Camera. The event has open applications specifically for schools and universities that aim to show the best in student projects and research and development. Since its inception, the Maker Faire Rome Call for Universities and Research Institutes has turned the spotlight on excellence in technology and innovation, highlighting projects from state universities and public research institutes. The Call for Schools, created in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Education, is reserved for national upper secondary schools in European Union countries (students aged 14-18). A jury of experts will select the most interesting and innovative projects originating from the classroom: the chosen schools will be able to take part in MFR2021 and make use of a free physical or virtual exhibition space.

To get a feel for the diversity of makers who participate in the event, as well as the ingenuity of its production team in the face of a very difficult year, check out the video from last year’s all-digital version of Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition. “Maker Faire Rome,” says Luciano Mocci, President of Innova Camera, a special company of the Rome Chamber of Commerce, “has grown constantly in both numbers and content, even last year which was so difficult for everyone. For this, I especially want to thank all of our partners who along with us share the passion, work, and aim of the event.”

