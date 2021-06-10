First Look: The Flashforge Foto 8.9s 4k Resin Printer

- Like
- Digg
- Del
- Tumblr
- VKontakte
- Flattr
- Buffer
- Love This
- Odnoklassniki
- Meneame
- Blogger
- Amazon
- Yahoo Mail
- Gmail
- AOL
- Newsvine
- HackerNews
- Evernote
- MySpace
- Mail.ru
- Viadeo
- Line
- Comments
- Yummly
- SMS
- Viber
- Telegram
- Subscribe
- Skype
- Facebook Messenger
- Kakao
- LiveJournal
- Yammer
- Edgar
- Fintel
- Mix
- Instapaper
- Copy Link
FlashForge’s latest resin printer, the Foto 8.9s, arrived on my workbench a few weeks ago and I’ve had a lot of fun testing it out and putting it through it’s paces.
This is the latest in their Foto series, pushing the specs and reliability further than they have before. Lets go over some specs:
- build size: 192mm X 120mm X 200mm
- 0.025-0.2 mm（Adjustable）layer height
- 10-50mm per hour print speed
- .05 mm XY resolution
- dual linear rails
- 3.5 inch touch screen
They’ve done some considerable work with the light path on this machine, boasting a much more consistent light distribution, which means more consistent prints.
I have to say that the experience using this machine was quite good. It printed nearly flawlessly out of the box and despite me actually breaking the machaine (more on that below), I still managed to keep pulling great prints out of it.
Retail pricing appears to still be in a state of flux, with the estimated price falling between $800 and $1000. You can find more information on their website.
The break.
About a week after I got the machine, I broke it. This was a stupid error on my part, that anyone who uses resin printers will immediately recognize. I poked a hole in the FEP film and didn’t notice till the next print failed.
This was particularly nasty as I damaged the polarized film on the LCD when cleaning off the resin. That is super bad, as the polarizing filter is necessary or nothing works.
I found the information on replacing polarized films very lacking so I made this quick video. The big takeaway is that you have to find polarized film that is strong enough. If it says “not for 3d printers” it means it. Then, after you find film, you have to apply it correctly, don’t just slap it on. Watch the video above to see what I mean.