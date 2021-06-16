Maker Faire Hannover 2021 Goes Disco

REGISTER TO PARTICIPATE IN VIRTUAL MAKER FAIRE HANNOVER 2021 HERE.

Despite the unintended year off, the work of the German maker community is back on view this weekend as Maker Faire Hannover returns for its 9th edition this Friday and its first exploration of the virtual realm! Always a place to find unique craftsmanship, humorous projects, and lots of high-tech problem-solving, the team at Make: Germany (publishers of the German edition of Make: magazine) have curated a diverse experience for both makers and participants centered around four main components: an interactive maker showcase, an entertainment show, the Knowledge Hub, and the Roundtables.

In the virtual exhibition area (showcase), 80+ Makers and companies will introduce themselves and answer participants’ questions about their projects and products in live video chats. There’s an impressive range of projects on offer as the LIST OF MAKERS suggests…gardening, music, fiber arts, Braille keyboard, recycling + upcycling, fashion…

The entertainment show, sponsored by Siemens, runs from 11AM to 4PM CEST on Friday, June 18th and is full of fun surprises. Makers will demonstrate spectacular live experiments, video clips, interviews, and live circuit bending that whet the appetite for the Maker roundtables – virtual rooms where topics are deepened and discussed, and networking among the participants is promoted. Check out some of the standout standout makers:

Make your DISCO: The Maker Faire Hannover team is betting that light artist Franz Betz can build a glittering disco ball from 1500 CDs with a two-meter circumference in five hours. Dazzling swarm art during the digital event is all about art and upcycling. Will it work? If Franz doesn’t finish the ball you decide our little punishment… See Franz’s workshop and projects at trafolab:

bleeptrack: Sabine Wieluch aka “bleeptrack” is a maker and artist. Her projects revolve around generative art, which is not only implemented digitally but also with different materials and manufacturing methods such as laser cutting, CNC milling, or pen plotters.

Kitchen experiments: Sascha Ott shows fiery wax explosions in which a supposedly harmless tea light becomes a spectacular fireball. In the process, we learn that a grease fire in the kitchen is definitely not to be trifled with!

Smart Fairy Tale: Niklas Roy and the phaeno create a remote-controlled fairy tale machine. A small red sphere. A labyrinth of transparent tubes. Animatronics, different switches, different stories. Controllable via smartphone. Meet the maker and experience the machine live! Here’s a sneak peek:

Other highlights: Thomas Sebastian shows you how to get started using Arduino and microcontrollers, in a workshop designed to be frustration-free! SKILLS FACTORY: Samos – A Makerspace in a refugee camp? Let’s go live and see what it can look like. A rocket made of paper? – We’ll show you how it’s done. Have some paper and a straw ready and build the rocket live with us.

CO2 traffic light: Ventilate, ventilate, ventilate! The work of Guido Berger is helping us implement C02 safe C02 monitoring anywhere. To limit the risk of infection in small rooms in times of COVID, the air must be changed regularly. A homemade CO2 traffic light can indicate when it’s time to open the windows. Guido shares his recipe! Check out his work on Makezine HERE and his conversation with others working in the field.

In the knowledge hub, sponsored by Arrow, experts will discuss current maker topics in short presentations. A panel discussion will follow, focused on learning from the past year and addressing Digital STEM career orientations. The program will start with a keynote by Prof. Dr. Jutta Weber, a technology researcher, philosopher, media theorist, and professor of media sociology at the University of Paderborn on Making as World (Re)appropriation: On DIY, solidarity hacking and perfect toast. The Make: magazin editorial team will contribute to the conversation on a variety of Maker topics, including 3D printing, lasercutting, Arduino & Co., and Make Education. The “Young Talent Competitions” will include interviews with winners of “Jugend forscht,” a competition for students in STEM fields, and the Junior RoboCup World Champion Team of 2019. Sponsor Arrow will also take part with their talk, “We’re everywhere you need us” – How can Arrow support Makers with projects, and explain why and how they are involved in the maker community.

Not to be overlooked is the Roundtables program, which is designed to foster connection and collaboration across the maker community. At the Roundtables you can explored and discuss topics in-depth as well as exchange ideas with other visitors, network, and be inspired by them. Our partners and sponsors as well as the Make editorial team will also present themselves here with an additional program.

Following through on its mission to bring making to all ages and promote it in the school system, Maker Faire Hannover offers STEM orientation in an exciting way! In the past, Friday was the Maker Faire Hannover student day, which generated a lot of enthusiasm among students and teachers. We want to pick up where we left off and create an offering for the STEM fields. As in previous years, Anja Karliczek, Federal Minister of Education and Research, has once again assumed patronage of the Maker Faire. For her, the Maker Faire is an important example of the very important transfer of science and technologies to the broad public. Through this kind of citizen science work, she says, education and research reach people’s everyday lives in a tangible way.

For students, it is also always important to see great role models: Real people who implement Maker projects out of vocation and passion. In the entertainment show, maker bleeptrack will be demonstrating her generative art, which she implements not only digitally but also using various manufacturing methods such as laser cutting, CNC milling, and pen plotters. Also presenting is Niklas Roy, who built Smart Fairy Tale, a crazy animatronics machine for the Phaeno in Wolfsburg. Teachers, as well as school classes, are cordially invited to also participate in the Maker Faire free of charge after registration. Among the services offered for the school sector are:

Girly Robot Challenge: Programming for girls with no prior knowledge.

Exemplary exhibitors from the STEM field for school students: #MINT-Magie from the BMBF, Klax Schule Berlin, Jugend forscht and VDIini Bremen, Projektlabor Berufskolleg Rheine, METRONOM Berlin with the Metrolab, MINT technology projects with Python, Jugend hackt, Make your School, World Robot Olympiad Germany.

Digital Maker Education Conference from 2 – 4 p.m. for teachers at the NLQ booth.

Learn more about Maker Faire Hannover and the Maker community across Germany.

