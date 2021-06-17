Maker Spotlight: Ben Davidson

Name

Ben Davidson

Where are you located?

Plymouth, WI

What is your day job?

Mechanical engineer

www.Grabot.Tech

What kinds of stuff do you make?

I make two armed robots, that can be simply controlled with RC.

How did you get started making stuff?

As a kid I was always playing with Legos. I have improved my skills through years of engineering professionally.

What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

I designed, made, and was accepted to the Battlebots TV Season 5 show on my first attempt. This is a very competitive field. Even though I did not win a fight, I learned so much, and got all of my fights aired on TV.







What is next on your project list?

I am getting versions of my robot mechanism ready for commercial sale. I have two offerings, of a self-loading RC utility vehicle, and a stand alone arm system that can be mounted to various things.





what is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?

It would be great to work on either a large (manned vehicle) or small scale (toys) of this design.

Any advice for people reading this?

This is the one life you get. Don’t let things you have control over stop you from living your dreams and doing what you want. The main limitations you have are the ones you give yourself.

Are you going to show off at a maker faire in the near future? If so, which one?

I’lI be showing these at Maker Faire Sheboygan on Saturday, June 19, 2021.