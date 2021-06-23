Announcing The Winners Of Our “May The 4th” Cosplay and Droid Contest

- Like
When we announced our Star Wars themed contest, along with NVidia, we knew we were going to be in for a difficult time deciding on a winner. There are so many great projects out there with incredible documentation and stunning results! We were not let down by the entries. If you haven’t checked them out yet, go look for yourself and see how daunting picking winners could be!
Today we get the honor of announcing the winners, two from Droids and two from Cosplay.
Let’s start with the droids. Remember that the droid didn’t have to be completed. It simply had to be very well planned and documented as well as feasible. The team at NVidia helped judge this one and here are the winners:
3D Printed, Autonomous and Thought Controlled, R2-D2
This R2 unit has an NVideo Jetson Nano and has all kinds of capabilities. It is pre-trained to recognize all kinds of things, such as people dressed up like star wars characters! The builders added a feature where they can use brain waves to raise and lower the “periscope” on R2’s dome.
Follow along with the build on MakeProjects.com
RoboJango the Mandalorian Droid
This droid was built to be the Mandalorian’s intrepid companion bot.
From the project description: ” Luke had R2D2, and Commander Poe had BB8. If Fett ever had a droid, this would be it. High-Def vision in both eyes, Dual MaxBotix acoustic sensors, Dual Lidar, and 4 heat PIR sensors give him increased awareness of his environment. Dual Tranquilizer darts, two protection rockets, and a crypto-locked Mace dispenser keeps us safe. He is also able to maneuver across rivers and steep embankments utilizing his 3000lb winch.”
Follow along with RoboJango on MakeProjects.com
Now that we’ve seen who won the Droid category, lets move over to the two winners from cosplay and props!
Functional Cardboard Snow Speeder
After seeing luke take down that AT-AT on Hoth, we all wanted a snow speeder of our own. Well, the next best thing is making one for your kids! This project starts with a pile of cardboard and ends with a snowspeeder that can roll around and look absolutely stunning.
Follow along with the snow speeder build on MakeProjects.com
Transform a Toy Lightsaber
Take those cheap light sabers that you find in all the toy stores and give them a serious upgrade. This guide will give it smarter brains and a massive improvement in lighting.
Find all the instructions on MakeProjects.com