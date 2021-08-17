Art & Sculpture
Tips For Making A Large Silicone Mold
Eric Strebel

By Eric Strebel

Eric Strebel

My name is Eric Strebel, I am an Industrial Designer and run Botzen Design Inc., a product design and development company focusing on handheld and table top consumer products. I design products for global partners from initial concept to mass production, including hand drawn ideation concept sketches, mock-ups, prototypes, as well as CAD and pre production samples. I bring dreams to life and I also document and preserve my craft & process on my Design and Making YouTube channel .

Have you ever wondered how to make a large silicone mold of something big? It takes a lot of prep and planning, but the results are worth it.

I show step by step how to make a 13″x19″/33cmx50cm mold with a self sealing laser cut key. The two part mold is constructed with over 5gal/19L of silicone material around the original part. I detail how to secure the original part to it’s platform and line it up in the mold box correctly. I also cover how to set up the second half of the mold as well as how to plan ahead for adding a large enough pour sprue to use with a funnel and have the vents located in the right place.


Once the mold is cured I also show the process of casting a large part in the mold to demonstrate how to cast the final resin piece. In this cast I pour 1.4 liters or Polyurethane resin into the silicone mold to make a vehicle form.

