Maker Spotlight: Zach Raw

First and last name

zach raw

Where are you located?

Tulsa

What is your day job?

illustrator

What kinds of stuff do you make?

custom illustrations, paintings, prints and stickers

How did you get started making stuff?

started drawing at a young age and my parents were very supportive of that. they would set me up with weekend art classes and it grew from there. after high school i began trying to make it a fulltime job. For years i worked in retail while taking commission work on the side. this allowed me to build a portfolio and a good amount of clients until i was able to start illustrating full time. i have been doing that for the past 6 years.













What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

I just recently finished this years Oktoberfest poster for Tulsa and its one of my most complex illustrations. it took a whole month and over 550 layers on Photoshop

What is next on your project list?

I’ve got a few digital portrait commissions that im working on right now, along with a 24″x36″ canvas portrait painting.

what is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?

animation and digital/RV sculpting

Any advice for people reading this?

if you are a creative, be open to new things and stretch outside of your comfort zone. you might surprise yourself

Are you going to show off at a maker faire in the near future? If so, which one?

right now, all i have planned is this weekends maker faire at the Expo Square. You can find more information about the Tulsa Maker Faire here!