Maker Spotlight: Megan Colby

Name

Megan Colby

Where are you located?

Milwaukee, WI

What is your day job?

IT Manager

Do you attend a makerspace/fablab/hackerspace?

Yes, the Milwaukee Makers

Dalekorn instagram | Personal Instagram

What kinds of stuff do you make?

A little bit of everything. I will be bringing the Dalek/Unicorn I made (with a ton of help from Jon @ the Dalek Asylum Milwaukee) to the Maker Faire. When not working on that, I’m usually learning new things, drawing/painting. Most recently I’m trying my hand at making jewelry.





How did you get started making stuff?

It’s been kind of a thing in my family growing up. Both my parents were pretty big into building, knitting, painting, etc.











What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

The horn on my Dalek was a pretty big achievement for me. I modeled it in ZBrush. Scaled it to the right size and added screw threading in Fusion 360 then printed it on my CR-10 Max. It’s probably the tallest print I’ve made that was one single piece. A ton of learning and troubleshooting went into that bad boy.

What is next on your project list?

Fine tuning both the CR-10 Max and my laser cutter are probably next on the list.

What is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?

I’d like to get more into the electronics bits. Maybe make a quadcopter.

Any advice for people reading this?

A big thing that held me back in the past is the fear of making mistakes. I’m getting better at accepting that mistakes are going to happen. It’s all part of the learning and making process.

Are you going to show off at a maker faire in the near future? If so, which one?

Maker Faire Milwaukee