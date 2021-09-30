Art & Sculpture Craft & Design Makeup & Costumes
Make Your Own Realistic Halloween Tombstone
Van Oaks Props - Derek Young

By Van Oaks Props - Derek Young

Van Oaks Props - Derek Young

Derek Young is the creator behind YouTube channel VanOaks Props, and co-host of Makers Method podcast.

His love for building elaborate Halloween displays and replica Star Wars props has created a unique perspective and even more interesting set of skills.

A maker from the age of 8, he’s spent a lifetime learning the tricks of the trade and has made it his mission to share his knowledge and encourage others to go make something.

Tombstones are a must for any Halloween lover, but store-bought ones always seem a bit underwhelming. With this tutorial and some common materials from your local hardware and craft stores, you can make realistic tombstones that would fool the dead!

In this video I’ll cover shaping, carving, texturing, and painting/weathering.

Materials you’ll need:

-Insulating foam board
-Small hand saw
-Ruler or straightedge
-Compass for drawing circles
-Trim router and carving bits (medium and small)
-Shop vacuum
-Gorilla glue
-Something heavy (for holding down items while glue dries)
-Vinyl cutter and vinyl (or printer with paper)
-Painter’s tape
-Black spray paint
-Razor blade
-Rasp
-Water in spray bottle
-Blowtorch
-Grey masonry sealer
-Paint for weathering (black, grey, moss green, etc) and paintbrushes

Check out more creations on my channels: youtube.com/vanoaksprops and instagram.com/vanoaksprops 

