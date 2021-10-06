Craft & Design
Distressed Sign Using Salt & Spray Paint
Van Oaks Props - Derek Young

By Van Oaks Props - Derek Young

Van Oaks Props - Derek Young

Derek Young is the creator behind YouTube channel VanOaks Props, and co-host of Makers Method podcast.

His love for building elaborate Halloween displays and replica Star Wars props has created a unique perspective and even more interesting set of skills.

A maker from the age of 8, he’s spent a lifetime learning the tricks of the trade and has made it his mission to share his knowledge and encourage others to go make something.

View more articles by Van Oaks Props - Derek Young
Share via

Need to quickly make a distressed sign for your Halloween display, haunted house, or just as decor? In this tutorial, you’ll learn the steps to create your own distressed sign with basic paints and common craft tools.

While I chose to do a rusted sign for my Halloween display, this same faux painting technique will work for any prop making project with any combination of colors. So if rust isn’t your thing, no worries, this technique is still great to have in your bag of faux finishing tricks.

Materials needed:

-MDF
-White spray paint
-Off-white or beige spray paint
-Kosher salt
-Cinnamon color spray paint
-Yellow spray paint
-Chip Brush
-Matte clear coat
-Matte black spray paint
-Vinyl cutter and vinyl (or printer with paper)
-Painter’s tape
-Rust orange acrylic craft paint
-Detail paint brush

Find more of my projects on my channels: youtube.com/vanoaksprops and instagram.com/vanoaksprops 

Tagged
Van Oaks Props - Derek Young

By Van Oaks Props - Derek Young

Van Oaks Props - Derek Young

Derek Young is the creator behind YouTube channel VanOaks Props, and co-host of Makers Method podcast.

His love for building elaborate Halloween displays and replica Star Wars props has created a unique perspective and even more interesting set of skills.

A maker from the age of 8, he’s spent a lifetime learning the tricks of the trade and has made it his mission to share his knowledge and encourage others to go make something.

View more articles by Van Oaks Props - Derek Young