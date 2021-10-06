Distressed Sign Using Salt & Spray Paint

Need to quickly make a distressed sign for your Halloween display, haunted house, or just as decor? In this tutorial, you’ll learn the steps to create your own distressed sign with basic paints and common craft tools.

While I chose to do a rusted sign for my Halloween display, this same faux painting technique will work for any prop making project with any combination of colors. So if rust isn’t your thing, no worries, this technique is still great to have in your bag of faux finishing tricks.

Materials needed:

-MDF

-White spray paint

-Off-white or beige spray paint

-Kosher salt

-Cinnamon color spray paint

-Yellow spray paint

-Chip Brush

-Matte clear coat

-Matte black spray paint

-Vinyl cutter and vinyl (or printer with paper)

-Painter’s tape

-Rust orange acrylic craft paint

-Detail paint brush

