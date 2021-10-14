Maker Faire Aarhus 2021 Loves The Brain!

For the 7th Edition of Maker Faire Aarhus coming up October 16 & 17th, the producers have chosen a special focus: THE BRAIN! Here’s a sneak peak and introduce some of the stuff you can look forward to at Maker Faire Aarhus this weekend!

“We have decided to dedicate the whole faire to the one thing that drives all makers: The brain. We salute all kinds of brains – the alternative thinking ones, the weird ones, the analytic ones, and the creative ones. We have suggested to our makers, that they create something that goes along with this theme, and we are kind of in love with all their creations! And we’re sure that you’ll love them too.”

Sometimes you don’t have to interpret a theme in some delicate and indirect manner. Why not just go literal and create a big brain?! That is what the Aarhus-based artists from A Secret Club did – and the results are amazing as you can see in the feature image. They have created a 1.8m square brain…so big that you can crawl into it and stand up straight when you’re in there. The space inside the brain is inspired by alchemy and what that period of time represents, before “magic” became science.

“We love “wunderkammere” and alchemy – both phenomena that we reject as silly, but we actually owe these things a lot. When you find yourself inside the brain, we have created a room where you can discover your thoughts, memories and ideas.” As they discuss on their website, these makers are dedicated to one of the most important concepts of Maker Faire, and the Maker Movement in general: PLAY!

“In Scandinavian languages, there are two words for play: One meaning to play a sport or a game – a competitive, goal oriented activity, and the other meaning to play, as in playing with toys – an activity that is collaborative and exploring. We think the latter is the more interesting: There are three possible outcomes to a game: Win, lose or tie, while collaborative play is open ended. A secret club plays in the second sense of the word, because collaborative play strengthens creativity and social skills – abilities we find crucial to solve some of the problems our world is facing.”