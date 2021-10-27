A Chip Is Born: RP2040-Based Boards Go From 0 to 60+ With Impressive Speed

This article is from Make: Vol. 79, featuring our 2021 Guide to Boards. Subscribe now to be sure to get a copy in your mailbox.

The microcontroller market — where chips designed for real-time embedded use are placed into development boards typically referred to as “microcontrollers” themselves — is rarely shaken up. If you want something friendly to beginners, you pick an Arduino with a Microchip ATmega328; if you want connectivity, an Espressif ESP32-based board; for performance, STMicro’s STM32 series.

The Raspberry Pi Pico, a $4 development board with a powerful, custom dual-core Arm Cortex-M0+ microcontroller and flexible programmable input/ output (PIO) blocks, shook things up with its launch this year — but it was the news that these new RP2040 chips would be sold individually at just $1 each that caused the biggest aftershocks.

Accompanying the Pico’s launch, a number of manufacturers released boards based on the RP2040: Adafruit, Arduino, Pimoroni, and SparkFun to start. In the months since, nearly 70 announcements have followed with designs spanning the gamut from domain-specific gadgets like the Raspberry Fish synth from TINRS to general-purpose tinkering boards like Invector Labs’ Challenger RP2040.

“We’re pretty happy with how things are going,” Raspberry Pi co-founder Eben Upton told us. “Lots of enthusiasm for the community as people really start to understand what the chip can do. We’re still on track to clear our Pico backlog, and get RP2040 into high-volume, over 1 million unit availability before the end of the year.”

Adafruit’s Limor Fried amplifies the excitement, saying “It’s one of the best things to ever happen for electronics.”

At time of writing, we’ve identified over 60 distinct boards that utilize this new chip, with more coming continuously.

Raspberry Pi Pico

First RP2040 board, first-party, breadboard, and SMD compatible. LINK

Adafruit Feather RP2040

Feather form factor and pinout. LINK

Adafruit ItsyBitsy RP2040

ItsyBitsy form factor and pinout. LINK

Adafruit MacroPad RP2040

3×4 macropad with rotary encoder and OLED display. LINK

Adafruit QT Py RP2040

QT Py ultra-compact form factor and pinout. LINK

Adafruit Trinkey QT2040

No pins, just an RGB LED and STEMMA QT port. LINK

Arducam Pico4ML

Machine-learning focus, integrated camera, microphone, display, IMU. LINK

Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect

Arduino IDE-compatible, u-blox Nina W102 Wi-Fi added. LINK

Arturo 152 RP2040 Stamp

All 30 GPIOs, 16MB Flash, reset button, battery charging with status LED. LINK

Envious Data EnvOpenPico

Pico clone with USB Type-C. Link

Invector Labs Challenger RP2040 WiFi

Feather-format, Wi-Fi, 8MB flash. LINK

Invector Labs Challenger NB RP2040 WiFi

Challenger RP2040 WiFi variant without the battery connector. LINK

Luke Wren PicoDVI

HDMI (uncertified, so “DVI over HDMI connector) RP2040 board. LINK

Cytron Maker Pi RP2040

Robotics-focused, dual-channel DC driver, four servo ports, 7 Grove ports. LINK

Oak Development Technologies BREAD 2040

USB Type-C, all features breadboard friendly including SWD.

LINK

Pierre Constantineau EncoderPad RP2040

Video encoding macropad with 60mm encoder wheel. LINK

Pimoroni Keybow 2040

RP2040-powered programmable 16-key macro pad. LINK

Pimoroni PGA2040

Minimalist PGA-style breakout with 8MB of flash. LINK

Pimoroni PicoSystem

RP2040-powered handheld games console. LINK

Pimoroni Pico LiPo

4/16MB of flash, USB Type-C, STEMMA QT/Qwiic, LiPo charger. LINK

Pimoroni Plasma 2040

Specialist board for driving NeoPixel and DotStar LED strips. LINK

Pimoroni Tiny 2040

Stamp-format RP2040 with USB Type-C, 8MB flash. LINK

Robin Reiter Pixel Pump

RP2040-powered vacuum for SMT pick and place. LINK

Seeed Studio Wio RP2040 Mini

Compact breakout for Wio RP2040 module. LINK

Seeed Studio Wio RP2040 Module

RP2040-based module with added Wi-Fi. LINK

Seeed Studio XAIO RP2040

Compact RP2040 with USB Type-C. LINK

Shawn Hymel Pico Debugger Shoe

RP2040-powered debugger for the Raspberry Pi Pico. LINK

SparkFun MicroMod RP2040 Processor

Processor board in mPCIe form factor, needs MicroMod carrier. LINK

SparkFun Pro Micro RP2040 Pro

Micro pinout, Qwiic connector, RGB LED. LINK

SparkFun Thing Plus RP2040

Thing Plus form factor, 16MB flash, charging circuit, RGB LED, Qwiic. LINK

Yuzuki Tsuru Yuzuki2040

Adds USB Type-C, extra USB for serial output. LINK

Adafruit Kee Boar

Keyboard controller, Arduino Pro Micro footprint, WIP. LINK

Hugo Hu Pico2040ZeroW

Raspberry Pi form factor with ESP-01 for Wi-Fi support. LINK

Hugo Hu RP2040 Module v2

SMT module for hand soldering, improved design. LINK

Luke Wren PicoStation 3D

RP2040-powered games console design with added FPGA, WIP. LINK

Olimex RP2040-Py

Pin-compatible Pico clone with improvements, WIP. LINK

This Is Not Rocket Science Raspberry Fish

Synthesizer board. LINK

Rohit Sardessai RP2040 Breakout Board

Adds user button, MPU9250 9DoF IMU. LINK

Sam Riva RP2040 Nano

USB Type-C, breaks pins out to 0.35mm BTB connectors. LINK

Sekigon Gonnoc PicoMicro

RP2040 breakout using the Arduino Pro Micro footprint and pinout. LINK

Sindre Hovland RP2040 Module

SMT module for hand soldering. LINK

Solder Party Zero RP2040

Raspberry Pi Zero pinout and form factor, not available to buy (yet). LINK

We found more RP2040 boards on Twitter:

This @Raspberry_Pi Pico hack is…a literal hack. There are smaller RP2040 form factors but nobody can touch the original’s $4 price. So… pic.twitter.com/FQTqr9uZyv — That Dragon Guy (@PaintYourDragon) March 29, 2021

Blinking LEDs on my DIY RP2040 board. Soldering the chip was a bit challenging, and I couldn’t use the defaults of the sdk so I had to make my own board definitions, but I got it all to work. pic.twitter.com/8qbhlO2bPN — Pim de Groot (@mifune) June 26, 2021

One might f.e. plug it into a Piunora and have the big Pi talk to the smol Pi :) pic.twitter.com/Qk9GcDpLUd — Timon🛠 (@timonsku) March 28, 2021

Oh hi! :) pic.twitter.com/GdwQeLDkbO — 🎃 Spoo(a)k Dev Tech 🎃 (@oakdevtech) August 22, 2021 Oak Development Technologies PixelLeaf RP2040 — 10×5 LED matrix with RP2040

Working on yet another RP2040 design. This time to try out some 1.54" E-Ink displays we picked up a few months ago. This is the Inky Tree 2040 :) It's not done, probably will add some buttons and STEMMA/QWIIC connectors and a few other GPIO headers. pic.twitter.com/fJqG2hPzDN — 🎃 Spoo(a)k Dev Tech 🎃 (@oakdevtech) August 16, 2021

With some new @oshpark PCB in hand, it’s time to make an RP Sapling using the @Raspberry_Pi RP2040. QT Py for size reference pic.twitter.com/axSw1B9Sdq — 🎃 Spoo(a)k Dev Tech 🎃 (@oakdevtech) April 7, 2021

What is the RP2040 Stamp?



It's a hand-solderable SMD/TH module that integrates the @Raspberry_Pi RP2040 MCU with 8MB of FLASH, an LDO, LiPo charge mgmt. (w/ LED), a reset button, and a Neopixel



It breaks out all the GPIOs as well as USB, SWD, BOOTSEL, RST, and the voltage pins. pic.twitter.com/NhQlfeNi9W — art-boo-ro182 👻 (@arturo182) August 4, 2021 (This one is listed above as well, but we’re adding the tweet for more info)

We've been running a ton of tests on our latest RP2040 Challenger board with LTE modem, and all looks good so far. Populated with an 8Mbyte flash, a LiPo charger and a battery connector#raspberrypipico#raspberrypico#raspberrypi#rp2040#arduino#adafruitfeather#diyelectronics pic.twitter.com/gzWgqfOi7z — Invector Labs AB (@Invector_Labs) August 7, 2021

Isn't that a beauty? I'll be doing more testing today: https://t.co/HyT6U9UEmn #RPoE #rp2040 pic.twitter.com/Vg41UadzJP — bitluni (@bitluni) July 1, 2021 Bitluni RPoE — RP2040 board with Ethernet and Power-over-Ethernet.

The world needs Asynchronous Arrays of Raspberry Pi Picos (AARPPs) pic.twitter.com/1gBA1Pa07d — VE7FIM (@VE7FIM) February 8, 2021 David Slik AARPP — Tile-based RP2040 “supercomputer”

A productive couple of evenings this week building up a PCB based on the Raspberry Pi RP2040, just a few bodges needed to get it programmed and the LED flashing #electronics #madeathome #raspberrypi #rp2040 pic.twitter.com/7IbJCgmGQY — James Horton (@JamesjHorton) August 6, 2021

Finally got some parts i've been waiting on to build a new Revision of the RP2040 Game Boy Carts. pic.twitter.com/QyM0NXAbg0 — Martin Refseth "HDR" (@MartinRefseth) July 28, 2021

LIDSat-3 with dual @Raspberry_Pi RP2040's. Maybe I'll actually have this done by the time bare chips end up shipping. If I work too fast I'll have to rob some of my Pico boards of their silicon. pic.twitter.com/H0mwfijGmW — Mike Diehl (@w8lid) February 7, 2021

Immersed myself for the last two days into @Raspberry_Pi Pico hardware internals & #RP2040 PCB design: love the ease of mass-storage-based USB firmware programming, RAM-based dual-core with hardware FIFOs & programmable IO-state machines for handling obscure peripheral protocols. pic.twitter.com/uL1D0P6Pm5 — Milosch Meriac (@FoolsDelight) August 27, 2021

So far, the #rp2040 section works. Need to leave the rest of the testing till the weekend https://t.co/sLhnNHAjUk pic.twitter.com/4ZswjBQ4y4 — Phillip Merrick (@MerrickPhillip) August 5, 2021 Phillip Merrick USB-RC Receiver Adapter — Dedicated board for decoding, visualizing radio controller signals.

RP2040 Lチカブザー専用ボード『PicoNANO（Picoなの？）』

買ってもLチカ以上しないでしょっ という皮肉じゃなくて、ネットが引けんかったさぁ～ pic.twitter.com/hyscAhyJtN — スナ (@urukakanko) August 15, 2021 Suna RP2040 PicoNANO — Built-in piezoelectric buzzer.

I'm still not 100% sure if I'm doing this yet, BUT if you had to give a name to a RP2040 based 3d printer board with 4 TMC2209 drivers, support for one extruder and one heated bed, and maybe a screen, what would you call it? I need a great name. — Justin Nesselrotte (@jnesselr) August 26, 2021

There are even more RP2040 boards on GitHub as well:

blackjetrock Pak-Gadget — Psion Datapak compatible board plus breakout. github.com/blackjetrock/pak-gadget

Darko Pancev Microbyte-RP2040 — Pi Zero form factor. github.com/darkopancev517/microbyte-rp2040

Envious Data Dip40-RP2040 — DIP40-footprint Pico clone. github.com/Envious-Data/EnvOpenPico

Envious Data Dip40-RP2040-32A — Atmel ATmega32A footprint and pinout Pico clone. github.com/Envious-Data/EnvOpenPico

Envious Data EnvOpenPico-LiPo — EnvOpenPico variant with back/boost for battery support. github.com/Envious-Data/EnvOpenPico

Hugo Hu RP2040 Module — SMT module for hand soldering. github.com/Hugoyhu/rp2040module

Tyler Stowell RP2040 SMD Board — SMD-based board with industrial focus. github.com/tyler-stowell/RP2040_SMD_Board