We Will Be Streaming Live From Maker Faire Orlando This Weekend!

It’s been so long since I’ve been to a maker faire in person. I’m super excited to announce that I’ll be at Maker Faire Orlando this weekend, streaming live!

Be sure to tune into our facebook page on Saturday at 1pm (EST) to catch a one hour long live stream where I’ll walk around and show off all the awesome stuff Makers are displaying.

If you’re close enough to make it, I highly encourage you to come and join us at Maker Faire Orlando! Live streams are great but being there in person is simply magical.

Here are just 3of the many things I’m eager to see and show off:

Harry’s 3Dimensional Can Crusher

I have no idea what a 3 Dimensional can crusher is. I’m super curious though. They say it’s hydraulic powered and that just sounds fun. I guess I’ll see!

ChipScapes

Microscopic images of the insides of computer chips. It doesn’t sound that amazing BUT LOOK AT THAT PICTURE. I can’t wait to see what else they’ve got going on.

BoomBikes

Like many nerds in the modern day, I’m a sucker for loud music, 80s nostalgia, and RGB LEDs. This massive rideable boombox has my attention and I’m eager to groove with the beats in person.

This event is shaping up to look just incredible. I hope I see you there!