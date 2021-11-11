Make’s Gift Guide: Great Holiday Ideas For Your Favorite Makers and More

As daylight and temperatures begin to drop and the winter season draws near, we start to think about spending time with those we love (and with our workshops). That’s right, the holidays are here again, and with them comes the timeless tradition of trading gifts.

Now, finding a gift can at times be a little stressful, but we’re here to help! The members of the Make: staff has collected some of our favorite tools and toys that we’ve each loved using over the course of this year, and we’re now listing them for your shopping convenience. These ideas come with our strong recommendation (some also generate affiliate revenue for Make:).

Check out our gift guide video, then scroll below to find links to the items in it and more. Good luck! We hope the list helps you find or make the perfect present.

3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS for Makers (sponsored): SOLIDWORKS did something really cool this year, releasing 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS for Makers, which puts their industry standard CAD tool into the hands of makers and hobbyists and anyone doing non-commercial work for just $99 a year. A solid gift for everyone on your list. Learn more at discover.solidworks.com/makers

Bear Claw Leaf Scoops

Dewalt 20V Battery-Powered Chain Saw

Leather gloves

Battery jump-starter

Prusa Mini 3D Printer

Gerber E.A.B.

Hakko soldering station

Leatherman Sidekick

Ryobi oscillating multi-use tool

Carbon backyard pizza oven

Flume water monitor

Personal Weather Station

Phone tripod

5-Inch Hook and Loop Round Hand Sanding Blocks

USB Battery Pack

Acrylic Pouring Paint (Set of 32)

Stretched Canvas 8-Pack

Butane Torch for kitchen or art use

(and be sure to check out Kelly’s art on her YouTube channel)

iPad Pro

Moment lens — 58mm for smartphones

The Maker Magician Handbook

Robot Magic book

WANT MORE IDEAS?

Last year’s staff suggestions video is still as useful as ever — here you go, with more items listed below it:

Make: magazine subscription

12V impact driver

Single-use superglue

Hot glue pen

Laminator

Insta360 One-R 360 camera

DJI Mavic Mini

Sonos Move speaker

Ikea/Sonos Symfonisk speaker (and once you have it, hack it!)

Kalimba thumb piano

Fabric gardening bags: 1 gallon and 7 gallon

Wireless lav mic

Magnifying glasses

Yarn and knitting supplies

Juice squeezer

Table easel

Canary cardboard cutting tool

Giant tweezers

Headlamp

Multi-port charging cable

Flip phone

TOOLBOX

Every issue of Make: also includes some great product listings. We’ve collected many of them here for you to easily access as well.