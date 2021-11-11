Make’s Gift Guide: Great Holiday Ideas For Your Favorite Makers and More

- Like
As daylight and temperatures begin to drop and the winter season draws near, we start to think about spending time with those we love (and with our workshops). That’s right, the holidays are here again, and with them comes the timeless tradition of trading gifts.
Now, finding a gift can at times be a little stressful, but we’re here to help! The members of the Make: staff has collected some of our favorite tools and toys that we’ve each loved using over the course of this year, and we’re now listing them for your shopping convenience. These ideas come with our strong recommendation (some also generate affiliate revenue for Make:).
Check out our gift guide video, then scroll below to find links to the items in it and more. Good luck! We hope the list helps you find or make the perfect present.
3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS for Makers (sponsored): SOLIDWORKS did something really cool this year, releasing 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS for Makers, which puts their industry standard CAD tool into the hands of makers and hobbyists and anyone doing non-commercial work for just $99 a year. A solid gift for everyone on your list. Learn more at discover.solidworks.com/makers
Dewalt 20V Battery-Powered Chain Saw
Ryobi oscillating multi-use tool
5-Inch Hook and Loop Round Hand Sanding Blocks
Acrylic Pouring Paint (Set of 32)
Butane Torch for kitchen or art use
(and be sure to check out Kelly’s art on her YouTube channel)
Moment lens — 58mm for smartphones
Last year’s staff suggestions video is still as useful as ever — here you go, with more items listed below it:
Ikea/Sonos Symfonisk speaker (and once you have it, hack it!)
Fabric gardening bags: 1 gallon and 7 gallon
Every issue of Make: also includes some great product listings. We’ve collected many of them here for you to easily access as well.