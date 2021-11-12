This Profile On Shawn Thorsson Gives A View Into His Shop

- Like
Our buddy Shawn Thorsson recently got a fun profile done on him. As we sat watching, and drooling over Shawn’s fantastic work, we couldn’t help but think back fondly to when he made that massive ED-209 robot and documented it for us!
After you’ve watched the video and learned a bit about how Shawn got started, You’re probably craving more. Why not watch the entire build log of the Ed-209? If you want a peek into his design process before the first construction, also check out the introductory blog post.
That’s a crazy amount of work in an insanely short amount of time. Only Shawn could pull off such a build in our opinion. Of course, we wanted to harness his knowledge and skill, so we got him to write a book!
If you’re wanting to learn how to do this stuff as well, you should probably get a copy.