Maker Faire Cleveland 2021: Forged By The Community

When libraries host Maker Faires something special happens by virtue of a shared connection around sharing information and creativity and by the distributed nature of library systems. This week Maker Faire Cleveland, in its 9th year, makes use of its amazing network of local branches and brings more making into neighborhoods across Cleveland in a build up to its annual event on Saturday, November 20 from 6 – 9pm at the Great Lakes Science Center. Producers Deb Hajzak and Aaron Mason (as well as the many volunteers and library staff participating) are thrilled to be back at a live event this year, albeit in a somewhat subdued version to accommodate COVID safety precautions and capacity limitations. Visitors will have lots of great Maker exhibits and hands-on activities to enjoy including gaming, robotics, macrame, soapmaking, macrame, holiday lighting projects, and much more.

Can’t make it to the Great Lakes Science Center? No problem! Visit one of our neighborhood branches or Main Library to experience Maker workshops, hands-on projects, and exciting activities such as knitting, robots, origami, and more. For a complete list of all Maker Faire activities at Cleveland Public Library, visit cpl.org.