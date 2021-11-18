Call Makers From All States: Capitol Hill Maker Faire 2021 Is Coming Up!

- Like
- Digg
- Del
- Tumblr
- VKontakte
- Flattr
- Buffer
- Love This
- Odnoklassniki
- Meneame
- Blogger
- Amazon
- Yahoo Mail
- Gmail
- AOL
- Newsvine
- HackerNews
- Evernote
- MySpace
- Mail.ru
- Viadeo
- Line
- Comments
- Yummly
- SMS
- Viber
- Telegram
- Subscribe
- Skype
- Facebook Messenger
- Kakao
- LiveJournal
- Yammer
- Edgar
- Fintel
- Mix
- Instapaper
- Copy Link
This year’s Capitol Hill Maker Faire will be on Monday, December 6th, and Tuesday, December 7th. Traditionally held in the Rayburn Office Building on Capitol Hill, this year, due to Capitol restrictions and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Faire will again be held virtually on the Zoom and Gather platforms. Attendance is free to the public with registration. For more information and registration visit HERE.
Following a similar format to prior events, panels will take place on Monday, with live sessions in the interactive online Maker Faire on the platform Gather taking place on both days. The 2020 Faire included makers from 27 states and the District of Columbia. This year, we’d like YOUR help in recruiting makers from all 50 states (+ Washington, DC), and beyond. If you would like to be a maker at the 2021Capitol Hill Maker Faire, there is still room!
Each year, the free and open to the public Capitol Hill Maker Faire Faire brings making into the halls of Congress, by hosting a series of panels featuring leaders in making from libraries, museums, academic institutions, the federal government, and the private sector, who will discuss the importance and impact of the diverse maker movement on sectors including education, economic development, manufacturing, business, entrepreneurship, disaster resiliency, and community development, followed by the flagship Maker Faire show and tell experience, showcasing a diversity of makers from across the U.S. Past Faire presenters have included federal agencies such as NASA, Department of Energy and the USPTO, universities from around the nation such as Navajo Technical University, University of Massachusetts and others, museums such as New York Hall of Science, libraries from Nevada State Libraries to the Free Library of Philadelphia, individual makers, nonprofits and corporations. The attendees include Congressional representatives and their staff, agency representatives, and the public.