Call Makers From All States: Capitol Hill Maker Faire 2021 Is Coming Up!

This year’s Capitol Hill Maker Faire will be on Monday, December 6th, and Tuesday, December 7th. Traditionally held in the Rayburn Office Building on Capitol Hill, this year, due to Capitol restrictions and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Faire will again be held virtually on the Zoom and Gather platforms. Attendance is free to the public with registration. For more information and registration visit HERE.

Following a similar format to prior events, panels will take place on Monday, with live sessions in the interactive online Maker Faire on the platform Gather taking place on both days. The 2020 Faire included makers from 27 states and the District of Columbia. This year, we’d like YOUR help in recruiting makers from all 50 states (+ Washington, DC), and beyond. If you would like to be a maker at the 2021Capitol Hill Maker Faire, there is still room!