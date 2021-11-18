Prusa3D Announces The Largest in Their Lineup, The Prusa XL

Prusa3D announced today that they will be releasing their latest filament based printer, the XL shortly.

This long awaited machine rounds out their offering balancing out the tiny Prusa mini and the aging but still popular mid sized MK3s. The XL has been a hot rumor for a while now and we finally have the specs.

Here are the specs we’ve gathered so far:

The new CoreX/Y design boasts a rather large footprint of 360x360x360mm

modular heat bed to allow for regional heat and fix warp issues

new bed leveling system that uses pressure from the extruder itself

New extruder called the “Nextruder”, with a cycloidal gearbox and massive drive gear

Quick swap hot ends, with a PCB on the extruder for easy connections.

updated interface and electronics, similar to those of the mini, where you get graphical previews

Bonus tease: Tool changing system.

These are getting to be a pretty popular item of discussion and Prusa looks to be developing their own version. The specs haven’t been released yet.