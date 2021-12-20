Electronics Food & Beverage Maker News Technology
Guacamole Robot Madness

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

Senior Editor for Make: I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity of the masses! My favorite thing in the world is sharing the hard work of a maker.

I'd always love to hear about what you're making, so send me an email any time at caleb@make.co

View more articles by Caleb Kraft
Share via

We love when makers collaborate and come up with creative challenges. Estafannie and Ian Charas did that all while presenting some pretty darn complex engineering in a fun way while documenting the challenges and rewards of making. 

Tagged

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

Senior Editor for Make: I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity of the masses! My favorite thing in the world is sharing the hard work of a maker.

I'd always love to hear about what you're making, so send me an email any time at caleb@make.co

View more articles by Caleb Kraft