This DIY Clock Changes With The Moon Phase

It isn’t a guarantee, but generally you can assume makers love clocks. We haven’t quite figured out the reasons for this common interest, but we don’t mind because clocks rock. This clock, specifically, demonstrates how the sun shines on a rock, a big rock orbiting the earth.

since the same side of the moon always faces us, you only need to print that half!

One thing that is rather interesting about this build is that it doesn’t use any microcontrollers or programming. Both the time and the mechanism for displaying the moon phase are powered by an off-the-shelf clock mechanism. It’s somewhat of a fun return to our mechancial computing past.

Be sure to check out the full tutorial on instructables. They’ve included all you need to know including the files to 3d print and helpful links to similar projects and more information.