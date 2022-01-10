Walking 3D Printed AT-AT From Star Wars

Last week, there was a blog post on Adafruit, showing off this walking 3D printed AT-AT automata. Of course, like any geeky person I was smitten by the combination of star wars and automata.

Naturally I dug in and started looking around. There are actually a couple versions for you to check out! There’s the one above, that’s hosted on Thingiverse, and there’s another I found in the comments that seems to be living only on reddit for now (seen below and in the feature image)

This second one, the one from reddit, is several years old and could very well be the same person or inspiration for the one on thingiverse, but I wanted to include it because it has video!