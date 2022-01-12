Designing 3D Printed Thumbstick Accessories For Gamers With Disabilities

Now that my 3D printing for Accessibility contest is officially over (winners to be announced soon!) I am finally doing some videos to highlight how some modifications for gaming accessibility work.

This video explains my modular thumbstick accessory system. You might recognize it because I talked about it a bit in this tutorial (below). This is all part of a decade long initiative I’ve been doing called The Controller Project, where I make custom gaming rigs for disabled gamers and donate them.

I’ve also put together a new youtube channel, specifically for this. Before, all my videos about gaming accessibility were scattered through my personal channel and other channels like Make. Now, you can find it all in one place! I’m hoping that this new channel will serve as inspiration as well as reference for folks.