Paper Crafts Technology
Give Your Valentine A Little Light And Motion With This Quick Project

By Natasha Dzurny

Natasha Dzurny

Natasha Dzurny is the designer behind TechnoChic DIY tech-craft kits. Learn to build circuits though engaging craft projects that are fun for you and all your friends. Available now at TechnoChic.net

View more articles by Natasha Dzurny
Here’s a high-tech take on a paper Valentine: a light-up paper heart spinner. Watch as the simple LED circuit turns into swirly, twirly, light trails when you spin it! Will this project seduce your crush into falling in love with you? You’ll have to make it to find out! 


This project combines the popular paper spinner craft and simple paper circuits using Chibitronics LED circuit stickers, to make a mesmerizing toy for low-light situations – oh, how romantic! The circuit is as easy as it gets to make, and the output is “love”ly. Follow the free template and tutorial

