Magnetic Molds: A Clever Way To Make Casting Easier

I finally got around to using my Magnetic mold box system to mold some parts. I originally made a video about the magnetic system in 2020

The mold box uses magnets to hold itself together. The magical magnetic system makes molding so much easier, no hot glue, no rubber bands, no screws.

This makes the molding process so much easier and fun, as well as saving you time. The video shows the process of molding some 3D printed parts for an industrial project.

The molding process is the same as far as making two part silicone mold, except that this mold box system simplifies the process. The final cast parts turn out really nice, but what is remarkable is the ease of use and flexibility of such a moling system.

I can envision making larger mold boxes and other shapes to make molding and casting much easier in the future.