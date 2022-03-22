Craft & Design
Magnetic Molds: A Clever Way To Make Casting Easier
By Eric Strebel

Eric Strebel

My name is Eric Strebel, I am an Industrial Designer and run Botzen Design Inc., a product design and development company focusing on handheld and table top consumer products. I design products for global partners from initial concept to mass production, including hand drawn ideation concept sketches, mock-ups, prototypes, as well as CAD and pre production samples. I bring dreams to life and I also document and preserve my craft & process on my Design and Making YouTube channel .

I finally got around to using my Magnetic mold box system to mold some parts. I originally made a video about the magnetic system in 2020 

The mold box uses magnets to hold itself together. The magical magnetic system makes molding so much easier, no hot glue, no rubber bands, no screws.

This makes the molding process so much easier and fun, as well as saving you time. The video shows the process of molding some 3D printed parts for an industrial project. 

The molding process is the same as far as making two part silicone mold, except that this mold box system simplifies the process. The final cast parts turn out really nice, but what is remarkable is the ease of use and flexibility of such a moling system.

I can envision making larger mold boxes and other shapes to make molding and casting much easier in the future.

