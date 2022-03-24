A Creative Laboratory Unfolds At Maker Faire Ruhr This Weekend

Let’s start first in the steel hall of DASA, a place of enormous proportions that still speaks to the dust and soot of the heavy industry that once happened here and that the region remains known for. This is the ideal place for the renown group of steampunks and artists who participate in the event each year. For 2022, guests include the wonderful Ruhrwerke, the steam circus Papenburg, the Funkenspotz Kraftmaschinen works, the airship shipyard, and the enchanting Anachronika. Together they take you into a world full of Jules Verne, dreams of the future, a bit of Victorian hijinks, and lots of creative tinkering. To start, you’ll have to go to the Office for Aether Affairs to have your time travel pass checked. If you don’t have one yet, you can apply for one there. The office takes care of everything that has to do with time travel. If someone has problems with strange occurrences around steampunks or their machines, they can also get help there.