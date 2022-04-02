The Inaugural Maker Faire Syracuse Kicks Off

Droid Builders, Echo Base, & Garrison Excelsior

MFSYR will be highlighting three maker groups today – Droid Builders, The Rebel Legion’s Echo Base, and The 501st Legion’s Garrison Excelsior.

The Droid Builders club has mastered the art of replicating the various droids from the Star Wars universe utilizing a variety of fabrication methods and programming to control them. Some of their club creations have even been in the actual Star Wars films! Learn more at https://www.droidbuilders.info/.

Echo Base is the NY chapter of the international costuming organization The Rebel Legion. They replicate costumes of the “good guys” from Star Wars. In turn, they teach others their craft and volunteer. Visit https://rebellegion.com/ to learn more!

Garrison Excelsior is the Upstate NY chapter of the international Star Wars costuming organization The 501st Legion. They replicate costumes of the “bad guys” from Star Wars & volunteer in the community. Check out http://www.garrisonexcelsior.com/ for more information!