Call For Makers: Bring Your Best To Maker Faire Rome 2022

Maker Faire Rome 2022 – The European Edition is promoted by the Rome Chamber of Commerce and organized by its special company Innova Camera. Like last year, this 1oth edition will be phygital, both in person at the Gazometro Ostiense and online. As usual it will explore the key components of innovation: from digital manufacturing to the Internet of Things, from robotics to artificial intelligence, from the circular economy to agritech, including biohacking, big data and aerospace. Its overriding aims are to promote the development of an innovation culture among entrepreneurs and to familiarise young people with the work scenarios of tomorrow.

The 2022 edition shows the growth and evoltion of the event over time, while remaining a point of reference for all those who want to change the world, for the better, with their own vision. Ten years of innovation and ideas have been converted into real projects and inventions that have improved and revolutionized entire sectors of our society, making what seemed unattainable a few years ago possible. Over the years MFR, both in-person and online, has brought together companies, universities, schools, research centres, people, thoughts, opinions, knowledge and skills from all over the world, creating increasingly strong and permanent links thanks to a universal language: innovation.

For the occasion, #MFR2022 will be a true “special edition” preceded and followed by a series of events and initiatives, including digital ones, that do not end with the “classic” three days of the event.