This 3D Printer Has The Speed of a Delta and the Automation Of a Belt

Brian Brocken wrote us to show off a project he recently completed, and is rightfully proud of. He needed to do some small production runs of some 3D printed chain parts, and wanted to do it with a fast delta printer, so he designed and built the Delta Belt 3D printer; the best of both worlds.

He came up with a custom PCB to control the belt system. So far, he’s just copying and pasting the G-code to repeat parts a bunch of times.

What stood out to me, was the time he took to make the little enclosure for the electronics look cool. He states that he was inspired by Lamborghinis for that.

If you go to the full project page, you can find all the files that you need to replicate this project on your own.