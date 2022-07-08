Make Gorgeous Faux Hand-Lettered Signs With Your Laser Cutter

Jen Schachter just shared this fantastic tutorial on the Tested youtube channel, and I think it’s fantastic. She shows how to get a very convincing hand-lettered effect using your laser cutter. To be specific, this isn’t just engraving a pattern that is in a hand lettered style, she’s doing all kinds of stuff to end up with something that has multiple colors, gold gilding, and a convincing visual style.

Basically, she’s using the laser cutter to create multiple layers that you can apply the paint or gilding to. This is all cut into the protective paper sheet on your acrylic over a series of steps allowing you to put down each color or material in the proper place, adding up to a fantastic final image.