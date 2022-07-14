Cool crowdfunding: Moog Controller, Snap Together Ships, and Electronics Kits

We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Remember, some of the crowdfunding projects from our previous Cool Crowdfunding collections may still be active! Go back and check them out to see if there’s anything you shouldn’t miss.

001:model D – a MIDI controller for Minimoog Model D VSTs

Gain full control over any Minimoog® VST with 44 controls in 1:1 layout, or use as hackable MIDI-USB device. Made with OSHW in mind.

Find it on Kickstarter

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/3dpprofessor/printablok-skyforce

PrintABlok : SkyForce – Interlocking toys for 3D Printers

3D print the building blocks to assemble your own space armada. This building system lets you make your own parts and use your imagination to build the ships from those parts.

Find it on Kickstarter

Revopoint MINI: 3D Scanner with 0.02mm precision

high precision – for a relatively cheap home version – 3d scanner. They’ve delivered before, so that’s a good sign they’ll deliver again.

Find it on Kickstarter

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jasonnolan/allen-stranges-electronic-music?ref=profile_saved_projects_live

Allen Strange’s Electronic Music

aReprinting Allen Strange’s Electronic Music: Systems, Techniques, and Controls. This book outlines circuits and principles behind many analog synth machines and effects.

Find it on Kickstarter

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/geeekclub/diy-electronic-kits-inspired-by-nasa

Space O – DIY Electronic Kits Inspired by NASA

5 electronic kits that use clever PCB designs to make space themed models.

Find it on Kickstarter