Maker Faire Sachsen 2022 Recap

Search

Jennifer Blakeslee keeps the Global Maker Faire program running smoothly and has been a maker at Maker Faire since 2011. Among other things, she really likes to travel, write, cook, hike, make big art, and swim in the ocean.

“The concept has proven so successful in so many ways that we can build on it very well here next year,” Dr Ralf Schulze, Managing Director of C³ Chemnitzer Veranstaltungszentren GmbH. The event will be expanded to engage with Chemnitz as the European Capital of Culture in 2025 . Schulze continues: “There were also many networking opportunities here for our local cultural workers and creatives.”

The Palindrome Dance Company eV offers an interactive dance installation that invites you to join in. Visitors can select a voice on a tablet and then enter the dance floor. Their position, size, shape and movements are captured with a 3D camera and interpreted as voice and music. Small movements are heard as whispers, large leaps in operatic fortissimo, etc.

SAXEED Rapid-Prototyping at Chemnitz University of Technology offers a series of workshops on the subject of prototyping, as well as the opportunity to implement your own projects in a workshop at Chemnitz University of Technology. At the maker faire stand, they provide 3D printers, prototypes and exhibits from spin-off and research projects.

Thor Lohse builds practical things with electronics. These include refrigerators, light barriers, alternating flashers, distance and water sensors, stage lamps, electronic dice, kits and radios. Many of these things and other interesting objects are on display at the exhibition. In addition, he presents the idea / the status of the current project “aircraft construction”.

This edition of Maker Faire Sachsen is collaborating with the Technical University of Chemnitz​ on an experimental children’s lecture. On Sunday, Shary Reeves​, jornalist and athlete, known for the KIKA knowledge program “Wissen mach Ah!”, will be a guest on the stage in the Stadthallenpark Chemnitz​.

On Thursday and Friday mornings before the public event started, a total of more than 250 students from school classes in the city and surrounding area were guests at “beam! be a maker”, before the doors of Maker Faire Sachsen opened on Saturday and Sunday.

On July 10th makers and visitors descended on Chemnitz in Germany’s Sachsen region to celebrate creativity and ingenuity. More than 5,500 Chemnitz residents and guests visited took advantage of the offers from over 50 exhibitors at “makers united” around the Chemnitz Stadthalle.

Cookie Settings

Our websites use cookies to improve your browsing experience. Some of these are essential for the basic functionalities of our websites. In addition, we use third-party cookies to help us analyze and understand usage. These will be stored in your browser only with your consent and you have the option to opt-out. Your choice here will be recorded for all Make.co Websites.

Allow Non-Necessary Cookies Allow Non-Necessary Cookies

Accept