Maker Spotlight: Davide Nejoumi

From Maker Faire Rome 2021…to the conquest of space with Elon Musk’s SpaceX: the first tests will be held in Piedmont at the end of July!

That’s right: it all happened at last year’s edition of Rome’s Maker Faire, during which Davide met the man with whom he would go on to conquer space in a few months: Davide Petenzi, a maker from Pinerolo who in 2021, thanks to the Call for Makers, displayed the first homemade satellite, Sally PQ-1, at the Gazometro Ostiense.

What happened after this meeting at the 2021 Rome Maker Faire? Well, we could say that “the rest is history”: The Delta Space Leonis team was soon noticed. During a trade fair in Turin, just one month after the startup was launched, Davide closed the first contract: “We were hired by an Indian company, To Space, which had a launch with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, but it didn’t have the experience to make the satellite. Hence the collaboration. It is our first international mission. The satellite will be positioned 500 kilometres away from Earth in low orbit, where the atmosphere is still present, even if there is very little of it. The position is strategic to keep it in orbit and go around the Earth several times at 28,000 kilometres per hour. If all goes well, we will create what in jargon is called a constellation”.