City of STEM is a celebration of Los Angeles’ long legacy and continued leadership in science, technology and innovation, creating experiences that strive to be accessible and inclusive of all people, especially those traditionally underrepresented in STEM, ensuring that everyone feels like they are part of the ongoing STEM story of Southern California. Since April 2015, they have kicked off an entire month of STEM activities with a free family festival. City of STEM’s mission is to inspire learners of all ages and backgrounds to create, experiment, explore, and have fun by participating in events throughout Greater Los Angeles.

In 2023, we brought the two events together into Southern California’s largest celebration of science, making, creativity, invention, and fun, bringing together almost 200 exhibitors and makers (including Bill Nye!) and over 20,000 attendees!