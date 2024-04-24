Maker Faire Kyoto has some of the most “kawaii” Maker Faire illustrations around, an aspect of this event only topped by its amazing projects, many from young makers. Check out some of the interesting, fun, and truly unique projects and activations that will take place in Kyoto this weekend. The magic of electronic musical instruments that play with sound and gravity,” bonsai tech, slap machines, something to make sure you don’t drop your phone on your face (!), dinosaurs, and more! Find out more at: https://makezine.jp/event/mfk2024/
DIY Amusement by Amusement tanji
We will install a gachapon machine made with a laser processing machine, an M5Stack, and a claw crane (prototype No. 1) made with a laser processing machine and a 3D printer. This time, as the first step toward open-sourcing the gachapon machine, we will also exhibit a kit that anyone can easily use to create a gachapon machine. It includes a mechanism to recognize coins and is of a quality that can actually be used at events, etc. We have also paid attention to the products inside as we have introduced Bambu Lab at home.
3D printed flower vase generator by Toaster Cookbook
The 3D Printed Planter Pot Generator is a tool that allows you to design and output STL files for plant pots that fit your plants perfectly, from twistiness to diameter and height, on the web. We call such niche CAD software specialized for specific purposes “MicroCAD.” We will exhibit various “tools to assist in creation,” from useful ones like CAD for designing key switches and storage case CAD, to less useful ones, along with physical products. https://www.toaster.design/
Public artwork made with a multi-material modeling 3D printer by Mochineko Factory
We will exhibit artworks created by converting public domain images, mainly Japanese paintings, into 3D models and producing them using a 3D printer. Additionally, we will display works created with a 3D printer that can handle up to four materials simultaneously and showcase the unique possibilities of multi-material printing.
Dinosaur “my little Shiro” by Higekita
Our dinosaur, “my little Shiro,” is a 4.5-meter-long Tyrannosaurus made of plastic models. The operator is a stuffed polar bear named Shirokuma. There is no one inside. There is also a cardboard workshop where you can make a tail that swings left and right. Let’s go for a walk with Shiro.
Stages + Workshops
In addition to attractive exhibits from exhibiting makers, Maker Faire Kyoto 2024 will also feature stages and workshops.From crazy cardboard to “Hot Wheels” hockey there is something for everyone.
“ELECTRONICOS FANTASTICOS!” Kyoto Orchest-Lab
You can experience an exhibition and performance of instruments that have been modified from electronic products, such as the “Barcode,” an instrument that directly plays the reading signal of a barcode reader as sound, the “Mini Tower Fancorder” derived from it, the “Fan Harmonium” modified from a fan, and the “Cathode Ray Tube Drum” modified from a CRT television.
Beginner’s electronic work guide, “Make it sloppily” style and solution know-how / “Make it sloppily” co-author talk (with autograph session) by Daiki Ishikawa (Hebocon organizer, electronics craft artist)
Released by O’Reilly Japan in October last year, the electronic workbook for beginners has been well-received, “Make it Miscellaneous – A Collection of Shortcuts to Make Your Favorite Things with Electronic Work”. Ishikawa, one of the authors, will introduce “certain things” that beginners tend to get into and how to solve them. Things like a breadboard circuit that falls apart when I carry it around, or a lack of energy to start making a piece, etc., all of which I deal with in a rough way. There will also be an autograph session after the talk. (Editor’s note: Books that you have already purchased for the autograph session are fine!)
Date and time: April 27th (Sat) 13:00-13:50 / On stage at the venue
Let’s make a cardboard parade! by HelloDanball!
Everyone enjoys “creating” using “cardboard”, the perfect material for crafts that can be obtained almost anywhere in the world and almost for free! By encountering the various shapes and uses of the square cardboard that you see every day, you will be able to look at it from a different perspective and discover new cardboard yourself. Please check each workshop for participation fees and required time.
Date and time: April 27th (Saturday) 12:00-17:30, April 28th (Saturday) 10:00-15:30 / Venue: A-05-01
Let’s do street mini 4WD
A mini 4WD race will be held on the outdoor slope in front of the venue. Although it is called a race, there is no course. Aim for the goal while guiding the mini 4WD using a hockey-like stick. The general public is welcome to participate, so please bring your mini 4WD on the day. We recommend replacing the gear with a lower speed gear (5:1) and using a weaker battery such as manganese. When it rains, we will do “24. Let’s Build a Flying Machine” from “50 Dangerous Things Every Child Should Experience.”
Date and time: April 27th (Saturday) 13:00-16:00, April 28th (Sunday) 11:00-15:00 / Venue: Reception on the outdoor slope to the left of the entrance/exit
Decorate and move ★ Robot programming workshop for beginners by Kofel, Kyoto University
Suitable for beginners, elementary school students and junior high school students, you can experience moving a car-shaped robot using visual programming. First, decorate the animal’s exterior! We are also looking forward to the participation of women. Those who are new to programming are also welcome. (Duration: 45 to 60 minutes, reservations required on the day, first-come-first-served basis, this workshop was developed for women, but both men and women can participate on the day) Please donate about 100 yen for the activity to cover the cost of materials. Doing. You can take the exterior with you.
Learn to Solder ~Soldering Experience Corner~ Powered by Macnica
Would you like to have your first soldering experience? Make a shiny LED badge of Makey-kun, Maker Faire’s mascot character, with simple soldering. Anyone can participate, but preschool children are asked to participate with an adult.
Children’s programming cafe
We offer programming experiences for children, similar to the menu at a coffee shop. Staff dressed as coffee shop staff will assist you with the menu you order. The trial time is 15-20 minutes, and both those who are new to programming and those who want to try something new are welcome. Children are given priority, but adults can also try it out if there is space.
Young Makers
Maker Faire Kyoto take special interest in the over 40 young makers and students who are participating in this year’s event. Here’s some of the very cool projects they are bringing to the table this weekend.
Phonorium by Yasuto Hasegawa
It is an electronic musical instrument that plays with sound and gravity. It is an instrument that uses sound particles like maracas to change the sound of each particle, and by changing the gravity applied to the whole, it is possible to create behaviors that would be impossible on earth. You can recreate maracas on the moon by reducing the gravity to 1/6, or you can enjoy a variety of gravity and sound behavior by applying gravity rapidly and moving the grains noisily.
BonsaIoT (Kyushu University)
We are currently developing a device called “BonsaIoT” that will combine Japan’s traditional culture of bonsai with the latest technology to expand the appeal of bonsai and allow more people to enjoy it. BonsaIoT implements a function that visualizes and reproduces the watering technique, which is the biggest barrier to entry for new bonsai enthusiasts and is also said to be a craftsmanship, and a function that automatically records 3D growth. This time, we would like to exhibit our current BonsaIoT and absorb everyone’s ideas.
Slap of Confession by Kinaga Group, MxD Laboratory, Ritsumeikan University
We have created a slapping machine that allows you to easily perform small daily confessions. A normal slap is painful, but this machine uses a weak force to make a loud slap sound, making confession painless. A sensor is installed in the palm at the end of the arm, so it needs to be slapped firmly. Let’s confess!
Handbell automatic performance system controlled by microcomputer by Kyoto Tachibana University Sugiura Laboratory
Three microcontrollers that work together control 27 handbells to automatically play music and change the color and brightness of 500 full-color LEDs accordingly. MIDI data management and performance operations are performed using the GUI on the LCD monitor. Raspberry Pi manages and operates the system, Arduino controls the handbell, and ESP32 controls the LED. The mechanical parts that drive the solenoid were created using a 3D printer.
Synthevery – A new kind of musical instrument that plays with motion by Weareable
It is a wearable musical instrument that is played using movement. With movements such as shaking, twisting, and tapping, you can intuitively play a variety of instruments such as the piano and drums, making it a device that anyone can enjoy the joy of making music. The device has a built-in speaker so you can play anywhere. Additionally, multiple devices can be synchronized using BLE, allowing live sessions with anyone. It is also equipped with support functions such as rhythm and pitch correction, and a sequencer, making it an instrument that even people with no experience in making music can enjoy.
Talking Snack Toy Series by Masa
“Charaso-kun with the frivolous chorizo” and “Mr. Chorosu with the churro churros” have a conversation, and when he tries to “lick it”, “Licky Yankee-kun” of the Yankee candy shouts “Namen nayo!” and spits out venomous language. You can play with a lot of “snack toys”, such as “Haraguro Kazu-san”, a very cruel croissant. In addition to rich works intertwined with puns, pay attention to their “total creation” such as “American comic manuals”, logos, commercials, etc.!