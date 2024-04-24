Decorate and move ★ Robot programming workshop for beginners by Kofel, Kyoto University

Suitable for beginners, elementary school students and junior high school students, you can experience moving a car-shaped robot using visual programming. First, decorate the animal’s exterior! We are also looking forward to the participation of women. Those who are new to programming are also welcome. (Duration: 45 to 60 minutes, reservations required on the day, first-come-first-served basis, this workshop was developed for women, but both men and women can participate on the day) Please donate about 100 yen for the activity to cover the cost of materials. Doing. You can take the exterior with you.

Learn to Solder ~Soldering Experience Corner~ Powered by Macnica

Would you like to have your first soldering experience? Make a shiny LED badge of Makey-kun, Maker Faire’s mascot character, with simple soldering. Anyone can participate, but preschool children are asked to participate with an adult.

Children’s programming cafe

We offer programming experiences for children, similar to the menu at a coffee shop. Staff dressed as coffee shop staff will assist you with the menu you order. The trial time is 15-20 minutes, and both those who are new to programming and those who want to try something new are welcome. Children are given priority, but adults can also try it out if there is space.