Aaron ALAI’s EMF detector project looked so simple and fun I had to give it a try. After putting it together, I liked it so much that I went and built a more ‘meter-like’ version using an LED bargraph –

Arduino code is available here.

As I mention in the vid, I was a bit concerned the wire probe might be affected by the LEDs I mounted nearby — but from what I can tell, it still seems (relatively) accurate. A short walk around my workspace even revealed a few items I’d forgotten were plugged in – helpful! I’m sure there are many ways in which this project could be used/repurposed/modded – I plan on converting the readings to sound when I get the chance. If you make one be sure to submit a pic to the Flickr pool and/or send us a link.

