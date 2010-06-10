



By Jennifer Perkins

Like most red blooded men out there, my husband enjoys an ice cold beer from time to time. Last year was his first Father’s Day so I whipped up a custom 6 pack of beer for him. This year I decided to continue with the beer theme (if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it), but upgraded things a bit.

No one keeps empty beer bottles, but a set of customized pint glasses are forever. This is especially true when those pint glasses have pictures of your kids on them (both animal and human ones).





Materials

Glass-etching cream

Craft knife

Self-healing cutting mat

Clear contact paper

Paint brush

Scotch tape

Computer

Printer

Profile pictures

Scissors

Directions



Step 1: You will need profile pictures in order to make your silhouettes. I tweaked my photos a bit in Photoshop. After I printed them I outlined them with a black marker. I made my images 3″ wide, but the size will depend on your particular glasses.

Step 2: Attach squares of contact paper (with the paper backing still attached) to a self-healing cutting mat using tape. Tape your silhouette on top of your contact paper.



Step 3: Using a craft knife, follow the lines of your image and cut it out. Be sure to press down hard enough to cut through both sheets of paper. When you are done, trim any rough edges with scissors.



Step 4: Peel the backing off your contact paper and attach it to the center of your glasses. Burnish the edges with your finger to make sure there is a nice tight seal.



Step 5: With a paint brush, apply glass-etching cream. Allow to sit 5 minutes and then wash off with water. Remove the contact paper and wash the glasses thoroughly.



Step 6: Now every time Chris has a cold beer, glass of chocolate milk, or ice water he will think of his fam: Lucy the old lady, Ella the mastiff, Georgie the cat, and Tallulah the baby.

About the Author:



Jennifer Perkins is a the crafty lady at the helm of the blog, book, and website Naughty Secretary Club. She lives in Austin, Texas, with her husband, daughter, 2 large dogs, and cat.