The typography nerd in me has always loved the old school feel of a date stamp, and I love how Jeromina of Paper, Plate and Plane cleverly uses them to create unique, graphic wrapping papers. [via Dollar Store Crafts]
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.
The typography nerd in me has always loved the old school feel of a date stamp, and I love how Jeromina of Paper, Plate and Plane cleverly uses them to create unique, graphic wrapping papers. [via Dollar Store Crafts]
Advertisement