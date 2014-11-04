Hold onto your crafting hats, because this may just blow you away! I recently discovered this fantastic and free pattern generator from the good people at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Input any image into the generator, and in seconds it will give you a pixelated version of your image. It will even allow you to adjust the complexity (number of colors and squares), and gives you a summary of how many pieces and colors you need to cut.

I did a quick sample with this abstract painting my friend Jim made.

I love the potential to use this tool to create art in forms other than quilting. This would easily translate into a cross stitch pattern. How about using paint chips, or even Lego bricks? The possibilities go on and on. You’ll be able to create one-of-a-kind artwork in no time!