Think your handwriting is pretty neat? Well here’s your chance to share it with the world by turning it into a font, and it gets better, it’s free to do thanks to the good people at MyScriptFont.com

The process is quite simple, though you will need access to a printer and flatbed scanner. After your font has been generated, you can share it with others on sites like dafont.com, or just keep it for personal use it in your own projects. Get the look of handwritten invitations or thank you cards without the hard work of writing each one out by hand! You can also use your font with Silhouette digital cutter, since the software supports any True Type Font.

Ready to take your writing from analog to digital? Check out this fantastic step by step tutorial created by Christine at Where The Smiles Have Been.