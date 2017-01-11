Ben Heck and Felix Gardner have finally brought single handed gaming to the playstation natively. That sentence may not seem like a big deal to most of you, but for a few, it is music to your ears.

In the world of gaming controllers modified for physical disabilities, there are many variations. I personally tend to do simple additions of buttons and plastic extensions. Ben and Felix do full single handed conversions, for those that can only use one hand. One thing we shared in common was that neither of us would operate on playstation controllers. This isn’t due to any kind of vendetta against playstation, but rather due to how the controllers themselves are constructed. They use a flexible PCB that doesn’t allow for easy modification.

Previously, my answer to people was simply get an Xbox controller modified and use a cronus adapter, which allows for controllers to work on other platforms. While this has worked for people, it can be a bit annoying at times to jump through the hoops necessary to use.

Ben and Felix found a 3rd party controller for the playstation that has a solid and well labeled pcb in it, allowing them to finally bring single handed gaming to the playstation! You can order these at Benheck.com